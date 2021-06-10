Anupamaa Daily Update: Babuji Divides Their House In Three Parts & Gifts One Part To Anu

Rajan and Deepa Shahi’s “Anupamaa” will now witness a new journey of Anupamaa and the members of the Shah family. And to start with they have finally bid adieu to Dr. Advait and the wellness resort and are on their way to Ahmedabad.

Kavya is very excited to start her life as Mrs Vanraj Shah but is still nervous about the family accepting her. But Kavya being Kavya literally doesn’t care and is on revenge mode to teach them a lesson. Well, she is in for a shock.

Once they reach Ahmedabad, as Vanraj and Kavya’s wedding gift, Babuji names the house for them. But he later reveals that he has divided the house in three parts, one for Vanraj, one for Dolly and one for Anupamaa. This leaves Kavya shocked.

So will Anu live with the Shahs or will she move out? And will Kavya create more troubles for her and the Shahs? To know what happens next keep watching “Anupamaa”.

Produced by Rajan Shahi and his mother Deepa Shahi under their banner Shahi Productions Pvt Ltd, this show features Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Apurva Agnihotri, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh. The show airs on Star Plus.

