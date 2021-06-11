Anupamaa Daily Update: Baa, Babuji Welcome Anupamaa Once Again In The House, Kavya Shocked!

Rajan and Deepa Shahi’s “Anupamaa” will soon see Anu beginning a new chapter of her life, but who would have thought that it will start from the Shah’s home.

Babuji divided his home into three parts and named one after Anu, and now that she is legally one of the owners of the house, Baa and Babuji ensured that she continues to live with them.

Once the family reached Ahmedabad, Babuji tells Vanraj that he has a wedding gift for him and Kavya. He hands over the house papers to both Kavya and Anupamaa. While Kavya gets super excited on seeing Vanraj’s name, Anu is shocked and questions Babuji on this. Kavya tries to take a dig at Anu and tells her that they must accept whatever their elders have done for them. However, later when Babuji informs them that he has divided the house into three equal parts, Kavya is left stunned.

In the upcoming episode, we will see while Kavya is excited about her “grihpravesh”, Baa and Babuji first welcome Anupamaa in the Shah house calling her their “Lakshmi and Annapurna”.

Will Vanraj take a stand for Kavya? Will Kavya try to create new problems for the Shahs after this? To know what happens next keep watching this show.

Produced by Rajan Shahi and his mother Deepa Shahi under their banner Shahi Productions Pvt Ltd, “Anupamaa” features Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Apurva Agnihotri, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh. The show airs on Star Plus.

