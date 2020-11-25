Actress Anjali Barot says being part of the web show, Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story has given a fillip to her career.

“It has definitely given a push to both my craft and my career. Before ‘Scam 1992’, I would often receive offers for ‘bubbly’ characters and roles,” Anjali told IANS.

“Although I would thoroughly enjoy these, I knew I’m made for a broader range and ‘Scam 1992‘ was the right opportunity that came my way. Now, I have multiple casting directors reaching out to me with stronger and varied roles after having seen the intense performance for Jyoti’s character in ‘Scam 1992’. So, all in all it has been a big blessing,” added the actress, who was seen as Jyoti Mehta, wife of stockbroker Harshad Mehta.

Asked what’s next for her, Anjali said: “I keep asking that question to myself all the time! I am as curious to know what my journey has to offer next. While I’m currently in talks for a couple of projects, I’m equally thrilled to see it materialising.”

“I want to keep doing a lot of quality and experimental work. This could be for any medium but just has to be extremely challenging and different from my previous roles. This is something that truly excites me and drives me as an actor,” she added.

