Netflix India recently released the trailer of its upcoming crime thriller, Mrs. Serial Killer starring Jacqueline Fernandez, Manoj Bajpayee and Mohit Raina. The Kick actress will be seen playing the main lead in the film and the trailer looks really promising. This is probably the first time we will see the beauty playing this kind of character.

The story revolves around a woman whose husband is framed and jailed for serial murders. She then takes the charge to prove him innocent and dons the serial killer hat herself. It’ll now be interesting to see how Jacqueline Fernandez portrays this role.

Here are some Hollywood actresses who we think can play Jacqueline’s part like a BOSS:

ANGELINA JOLIE: Angelina Jolie is someone who can play the role of Mrs. Serial Killer without putting in any effort. We have seen her doing films like Taking Lives, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Salt, Wanted and The Tourist. We have seen her doing the perfect crime thrillers and hence we know that without putting in many efforts, she can just be the best at what she does. JENNIFER ANISTON: Jennifer Aniston can be sweet, sassy and evil at the same time. Her character from Friends to her recent masterpiece, The Morning Show opposite Steve Carell and Reese Witherspoon, we have seen her grow over the years. Her role in Murder Mystery is what makes us think that she can be a perfect fit for Mrs. Serial Killer. Like how she tries to prove her husband, Adam Sandler innocent in Murder Mystery, she can totally be a badass when needed. ANNE HATHAWAY: From The Princess Diaries to The Devil Wears Prada, only Anne Hathaway can manage to pull this kind of transition. No, really! Not just that, films like The Hustle, Havoc, The Last Thing He Wanted and Ocean's 8 have really helped her change the image in Hollywood. She has a kind of face that is innocent but can really blow you up in love if needed.



SCARLETT JOHANSSON:



SCARLETT JOHANSSON:

Is there anything, this woman can’t do? Like literally. She can just keep a straight face like Nicole Barber from Marriage Story or Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow from Avengers, this woman has it all. Death doesn’t scare this one or is it. Talking about Avengers: Endgame with The Hollywood Reporter, Johansson said, “The finality of it was sad, but I was excited to die with honor”. You see, this is what we are talking about.

LAURA DERN:

Because she is a versatile actress. She has a captivating smile and that’s enough to mislead and trap someone. As she has an innocent face, one cannot easily figure out that she’s up to someone fishy. Also, after seeing her doing almost every kind of role, we really want to see her doing a ‘killer’ act.

SOPHIE TURNER:

Sophie Turner aka Sansa Stark’s career graph in Game Of Thrones was the most progressive one. Sophie can be most feminine when needed and most brutal and mature when someone tries to act smart with her. From a child actor to becoming the ‘Queen Of The North’, this one has donned almost all the hats in the way. Who better than her to play the part of Mrs. Serial Killer!

MADELAINE PETSCH:

Quick confession, my personal favourite to play the part of Mrs. Serial Killer. Her character in Riverdale is full of surprises. She’s tender, sweet but revengeful. She wouldn’t let you go if you try and touch someone she loves. “She’s crying in one episode. She’s being a villain in one episode. She’s having fun. She’s always doing something different,” says Madelaine in Vogue’s interview on playing Cheryl Blossom in Riverdale. She would make a good serial killer, I’m sure.

MEGAN FOX:

We have seen her playing a crazy role in Jennifer’s Body and there’s no second doubt that she can be the best Mrs. Serial Killer. She’s beauty with brains. The craze for Megan Fox clearly began from Transformers but we’re already drooling over her imaginary look in this one (wish that turns into a reality!)

GAL GADOT

What made you think that we will not take this Amazonian queen. Gal Gadot aka Wonder Woman is one of the strongest characters in the DC Universe and there’s no way that she can’t be a serial killer. She would go to any extent to save her loved ones, revenge and killing is nothing for her.

So here’s our list. Tell us in the comments section if you feel we have missed out on someone and deserves to play the character.

