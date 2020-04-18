Avengers: Endgame Actor Robert Downey Jr AKA Iron Man’s $75 Million To Captain America’s BIG Cheque – Salaries Of Your Favourite Superheroes!

From the first ever Marvel film Iron Man, to the union of all the superheroes in Avengers: Endgame, the MCU world has truly gone bigger and better. Our favourite superheroes including Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr), Chris Evans (Captain America) to Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) have been household names across the world. With their increasing popularity, came their bigger cheques. Below is the massive salaries these actors enjoyed!

To start with, the difference between most of the actors’ then and now salaries will leave you mind-boggled. We all know the makers weren’t very sure of hiring Robert Downey Jr for the role of Iron Man, but they worked things out and paid him $500000 (INR 35.28 Million) for his role. Well, everyone now knows that Tony Stark is undoubtedly top favourite of almost every Marvel fan. The actor eventually got a huge hike as he got paid $50 million for first Avengers film, $80 million for Avengers: Age Of Ultron and $75 million for Avengers: Endgame (as per 8% back-end deal).

Chris Evans AKA Captain America started his journey being paid $1 million for Capatin America: The First Avenger, and later witnessed a surge in his salary too. Since Captain America: Civil War, the actor is being reportedly paid $15 million per film.

Scarlett Johansson who is soon coming up her with solo film, Black Widow, has been paid $15 million too.

Adding to the craze is, Chris Hemsworth, who too started his journey being paid a salary of $150000 for his first film, but saw a massive upward trend earning $15 million for Thor: Ragnarok.

Brie Larson who started the female superhero legacy was paid $5 million as per reports. Meanwhile, Chadwick Boseman was paid $2 million for Black Panther.

