Anangsha Biswas On Her Hostages Co-Star Ronit Roy: “He Is A Textbook In Himself”

Actress Anangsha Biswas is all praise for her “Hostages” co-star Ronit Roy.

“It was wonderful working with Ronit sir. He is an intelligent, giving actor who knows his craft very well and is committed to it. He is helpful and fun on set. He was kind enough to correct me whenever I faltered,” she said.

It wasn’t all work. There was fun on the set of the web series too.

“We did share a few laughs together. He was kind enough to share some of his life’s crest and troughs which are not only interesting but if you listen carefully, have a lot to learn from. Ronit Roy is a textbook in himself and I was humbled to share screen space with him,” Anangsha added.

Meanwhile, “Mirzapur” actress Anangsha recently featured in the short film “Pratibimb: A Reflection”.

Anangsha had revealed that she would cry for hours after shooting for the film.

“It was a challenging role for me. There are no dialogues in the film hence it’s all emotion-based. This film tries to put light on child abuse and how that child and her choices in life are thereafter impacted. I would cry for hours sitting in my vanity after a sequence was shot,” Anangsha said.

