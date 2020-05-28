Gorgeous actress Pooja Hegde is on a roll in her acting career. Pooja who kickstarted the year on a good note by delivering a hit in form Telugu family drama Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, was in a state of shock last night when she learned that her Instagram handle has been hacked.

It was late last night when Pooja Hegde was informed by her digital team that her Instagram handle has been hacked. The actress who has over 10 Million followers in the photo-video sharing app, took to her Twitter handle to alert her fans, by asking them not to accept any request or click any link if any sent from her Instagram account.

Pooja Hegde took to her twitter along with a tweet that read, “Hi guys, so I’ve been informed by my team that my insta account has been hacked and my digital team is helping me with it. Please do not accept any invitations or pass out any personal information out to the person asking. Thank you.”

Hi guys, so I’ve been informed by my team that my insta account has been hacked and my digital team is helping me with it. Please do not accept any invitations or pass out any personal information out to the person asking. Thank you. — Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) May 27, 2020

Pooja Hegde took a sigh of relief after her digital team got her Instagram account back. The actress this morning took to her Twitter to thank her technical team and inform her followers that Instagram handle has finally been restored.

Pooja tweeted, “Spent the last hour stressing about the safety of my Instagram account. Thanking my technical team for instant help at this hour. Finally, got my hands back on my Instagram. Any message, follow back or post in d past hour from my account has been done will be undone. Ty.”

Spent the last hour stressing about the safety of my Instagram account. Thanking my technical team for instant help at this hour. Finally, got my hands back on my Instagram 🥰 Any message, follow back or post in d past hour from my account has been done will be undone. Ty. — Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) May 27, 2020

On the work front, Pooja Hegde has two big projects in the form of Salman Khan starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, and also Prabhas’ Telugu venture which has been tentatively titled as #Prabhas20.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!