Telugu director Anand Ranga spoke about his web series ‘Vyavastha’ starring Karthik Ratnam, Sampath Raj, Hebah Patel, Kamna Jetmalani, Sukurtha Wagle, Shivani, Sujith Kumar Reddy, Raja Ashok and Gururaj in prominent roles.

The 8-episode courtroom drama is a story of two lawyers, one is a power-hungry lawyer, Chakraborty and the other is an underdog, Vamsi. Vamsi is not interested in practising law because of his stammering problem, but when his ex-love interest is accused of murder, he decides to take up the case. In the courtroom, they argue to determine whether Yamini (played by Hebah Patel) murdered her husband.

Talking about the web series, director Anand Ranga said, “The story takes you through the life of a young law graduate who takes up a case against a mighty lawyer, and faces a lot of challenges and setbacks in the process.”

Anand Ranga, who made his directorial debut with Telugu feature film ‘Oy!’ in 2009 and later directed ‘Shootout at Alair’, shared that he has made the best effort to make the web show look realistic and tried to showcase the legal process in an authentic way. “We have tried our best to showcase all the legal processes in an authentic way. Each character is carefully sketched, and the entire cast has performed to the best of their potential. I hope the viewers will love it as much as I loved creating the series,” he added.

Telugu original legal drama series ‘Vyavastha’, produced by Pattabhi R. Chilukuri and directed by Anand Ranga, is streaming on ZEE5.

