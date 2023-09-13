The host of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ season 15, veteran Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, is known for often sharing personal anecdotes on the sets of the show, which leaves the audience and fans of the megastar mesmerised.

Now, in episode 22 of the quiz-based reality show, Big B shared a funny childhood anecdote of his encounter with a frog.

Ishita Goyal from Mandi Dabwali, Haryana, won the fastest finger first, and secured her place on the hot seat.

For the Rs 3,000 question, she was asked: “Which of these animals catches its prey by using its tongue?” The options given were- Shark, Cat, Kite and Frog. After using the audience poll lifeline, Ishita gave the right answer which was frog.

Talking about the answer, Big B said: “A frog’s tongue is unique. It can catch insects by quickly sticking out the tongue. To catch the prey efficiently, the tongue is sticky. So, the prey gets stuck to their tongue and the frog eats it up.”

Taking a trip down the memory lane, the 80-year-old actor recalled: “Once, I came in contact with Mr. Mendhak (frog) too, during childhood, when I used to live in Allahabad. During summer, it used to be hot. At night, we would put out our bedding on the lawn and sleep in the open air.”

“I was a kid and my hand went out of the bed. Suddenly, a frog came and thought it’s a prey that’s worth eating. That’s when I realised that a frog puts out its tongue. I’ve been careful ever since. I never put out my hand, and kept it in my pocket,” he added.

‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 15‘ airs on Sony.

