Actor Amit Sadh is really excited for the crime-thriller web series “Breathe: Into The Shadows“. He says things get grittier.

Amit Sadh is set to reprise his role as inspector Kabir Sawant from the first season of the show, which is the second season of “Breathe“.

It marks the digital debut of Abhishek Bachchan and Nithya Menen, who will be seen in the lead roles, along with Saiyami Kher.

“I am really excited for the new season as things get grittier. And there is a lot more that fans will discover about Kabir Sawant, hope they like it,” Amit Sadh said.

He is happy with the response he received for playing inspector Kabir Sawant in the show.

“I was very thrilled to see the love they showered on my character in season one, now with the amazing twist and a more intriguing look that my character has, there is lot more in store. Not to forget the amazing star cast, each one of us bring something to the table and that is amazing. “

“Breathe: Into The Shadows” is set to stream from July 10.

