Breathe: Into The Shadows is a 12-part Amazon Original Series that follows a desperate father who will go to any lengths to find his missing daughter. The psychological crime thriller is created and produced by Abundantia Entertainment, created and directed by Mayank Sharma and stars superstar Abhishek Bachchan in his on-screen digital debut, alongside Amit Sadh, Nithya Menen and Saiyami Kher.

Amazon Prime Video released the trailer today for the highly anticipated all-new Amazon Original Series Breathe: Into The Shadows. Created and produced by Abundantia Entertainment, the all-new psychological crime thriller sees Bollywood superstar Abhishek Bachchan make his digital on-screen debut, playing a doting father in search of his missing daughter.

The Amazon Original Series also sees the return of acclaimed actor Amit Sadh in his award-winning role as senior inspector Kabir Sawant. This Original Series also features one of South India’s leading actors, Nithya Menen, who makes her digital debut. Actor Saiyami Kher also joins the cast in a prominent role. Prime members in India and over 200 countries and territories can watch all 12 episodes of Breathe: Into The Shadows from 10 July, in multiple Indian languages such as Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

The trailer for the highly anticipated Amazon Original follows the journey of Avinash Sabharwal (Abhishek Bachchan), as he and his wife delve into the case of their kidnapped daughter, Siya. In the pursuit for justice, senior inspector Kabir Sawant (Amit Sadh) takes the lead of the case, amidst the hostile environment of the Delhi Crime Branch. Obstacles face the investigation at every turn, and as the couple get closer to the truth, the kidnapper’s unusual demands place them in a series of grievous situations.

“There has been immense anticipation for the show since we revealed its first look. We are excited to tease the audience with what lies in store in this emotional; psychological thriller” said Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals, Amazon Prime Video. “The launch of Breathe: Into The Shadows underscores our promise to provide Prime members with riveting, home-grown narratives that will appeal to audiences not just in India, but right across the world,” she added.

The series is created and produced by Abundantia Entertainment and created and directed by Mayank Sharma. The show has been deftly written by Bhavani Iyer, Vikram Tuli, Arshad Syed and Mayank Sharma.



