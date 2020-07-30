Amazon Prime Video Releases The BTS Of ‘Sajan Bin’ From Bandish Bandits, Watch Now!

The countdown has begun for the most awaited love saga Bandish Bandits with a blend of music to release on Amazon Prime Video across 200 countries on 4th August 2020 and tuning everyone in with it’s unique music that has been receiving immense appreciation from everyone.

Sajan Bin is one of the most loved songs from the series and the BTS shows how the lead actors Ritwik and Shreya prepared for the song and all the hardwork they’ve put in to make the song a really memorable one. Also, how in the end moment the song took a turn to be a music video beacuse of it’s soulful tunes.

Bandish Bandits’ director Anand Tiwari shares, “So the idea of Phas gayi Relli is in the episode. This is the first time Radhe is doing something in Tamanna’s world and there’s a music video to be shot. Now Radhe thought that he’s only going to sing but the song is so good that JP now wants to make a music video out of it.”

Bandish Bandits’ director further adds, “This has been choreographed by a very very famous choreographer who hasn’t really gotten his chance to express himself until this song that’s me.”

Adding abut the experience as a choreographer says, “I had alot of fun myself choreographing because the idea was to take the song into various locations as music videos are.”

The story is about Radhe and Tamanna who are united by music but torn by legacy. What happens next? Will music keep them united or will legacy play destiny and drift them apart forever?

Bandish Bandits stars rising talent Ritwik Bhowmik and Shreya Chaudhry alongside veteran actors including Naseeruddin Shah, Atul Kulkarni Kunaal Roy, Kapur, Sheeba Chaddha and Rajesh Tailang.

Produced and created by Amritpal Singh Bindra and directed by Anand Tiwari, the all-new Amazon Original Series follows the love story of two young performers from very different musical backgrounds.

Find the link here :https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NaMQCQGqGls

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!