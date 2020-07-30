Rasika Dugal On Lootcase Releasing Amid Pandemic: "I Think The Quirkiness Of The Film"

Actress Rasika Dugal is delighted to bring some cheer through her work amidst the tough time.

Earlier, she gave a glimpse of her writing and acting-from-home skills with the short film, “Banana Bread”, directed by Srinivas Sunderajan. She starred in the film with Mukul Chadda. The short film is a funny take on love and loneliness in time of social distancing.

Rasika Dugal is now awaiting the streaming of her upcoming film, “Lootcase”. Its story revolves around a turn of events that unfolds after a middle-class man chances upon a suitcase full of cash. Rasika will be seen showcasing her comic timing in the film, which also stars Kunal Kemmu.

“Shooting for ‘Lootcase’ was a lot of fun. Director Rajesh Krishnan would fill the scene with many quirks and Kunal’s super comic timing was a treat to play off,” said Rasika.

“During the lockdown, with our short film ‘Banana Bread’, I felt the need to create something relatable yet light-hearted…some humour to keep us from slipping into a sense of doom and gloom. The warmth with which ‘Banana Bread’ was received was heartening. I am now delighted that ‘Lootcase’ is giving me another opportunity to bring some cheer. I think the quirkiness of the film will be a fun ride for the audience. And I can’t wait to be be on that ride with them,” Rasika added.

Rasika also has projects like “Mirzapur Season 2”, “Delhi Crime Season 2” and “A Suitable Boy” in her kitty.

