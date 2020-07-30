Actor Anil Kapoor on Thursday took to social media to wish son-in-law Anand Ahuja on his birthday.

“You may not have been born into our family but you seem to be born to be a part of it!! Happy Birthday @anandahuja! It takes a thousand prayers and a million acts of kindness to get blessed with a son-in-law like you and we are extremely proud of you,” Anil wrote on Instagram.

Anand Ahuja is married to Anil Kapoor’s eldest daughter, actress Sonam Kapoor.

Check out Anil Kapoor’s post below:

With his note, Anil posted a few pictures where he is seen sharing some happy moments with Anand.

Reacting to Anil Kapoor’s post, Anand Ahuja wrote: “The greatest blessings to have the families we have and to have a father-in-law I can steal some poses from.”

Anand and Sonam Kapoor are currently in London.

Sonam has created customised Instagram filters as a surprise for her husband. The filters comprise emojis of Anand’s two favourite things — basketball and ice-cream.

