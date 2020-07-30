Mirzapur 2 Release Date: Fan Asks Ali Fazal AKA Guddu Bhaiyya's Girlfriend Richa Chaddha When Season 2 Is Coming, Here's How She Replied

Ever since the second instalment of the successful web series ‘Mirzapur’ was announced, fans could not keep their calm. Ali Fazal has been nicely dodging the question about the release date of ‘Mirzapur 2’, but you know how fans are! They have reached all the way to Ali’s girlfriend and famous Bollywood diva Richa Chadha to inquire about the same. To this Richa Chadha reverted in this most amusing way on her Instagram.

Richa actually wanted her fans to ask her any question with the Instagram ‘Ask Me a question’ feature. But what she must have not expected was being asked about Boyfriend Ali’s ‘Mirzapur 2’ release date. Well, Richa dodged this question like a pro and fans cannot stop talking about it. The Bollywood stunner told fans to ask ‘Guddu Bhaiya’ himself about ‘Mirzapur 2’.

Check out her story:

She shared a picture on her Insta story questioning Ali Fazal about his latest web-show release date details. The ‘Panga’ actress quoted “Guddu Bhaiya Se puchhie mirzapur season 2 kab nikalenge”. One can absolutely hear Richa saying this in a Bhojpuri tone while reading this reply, isn’t it? Basically, Richa Chaddha has now passed the ball in beau Ali Fazal’s court and now fans have to once again wait to get the reply they have been waiting for desperately.

As per the speculations, the Mirzapur 2 release date is 25th November 2020, but no official confirmation has been made yet. Ali Fazal’s Mirzapur 2 is considered as the most-awaited season of any web-show in the country. The ‘Fukrey’ actor’s character “Guddu Bhaiya” has become quite a rage with his fans. Apart from Ali Fazal, actors like Pankaj Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma, and Shriya Pilgaonkar also play significant roles in Mirzapur season 2.

