ALTBalaji Unveils the first poster of its new web series 'Baby Come Naa'

After the success of The Great Indian Dysfunctional Family, ALTBalaji, India’s leading OTT platform for original content is back with a brand new comedy series “Baby Come Naa”. The first poster of the show was revealed today.

Directed by Farhad Samji, the show is an adaptation of Paritosh Painter’s English-Hindi bilingual play Double Trouble. The series will feature the ensemble cast of actors who are known for their impeccable comic timing – Shreyas Talpade, Chunkey Pandey, Kiku Sharda and the glamorous Shefali Jariwala and Manasi Scott.

Apart from this web series Shreyas Talpade will also be seen in a slice-of-life comedy titled “Teen Do Paanch”. As far as Shefali is concerned she is back with another bold content, this time a bold comedy web series.

“When ‘Baby Come Naa’ was offered to me, I found the script so mind-blowing that I had to gather the courage to perform or it would have been completely my loss,” she said. “Besides the script, the whole set-up was terrific,” she said.

“I knew there was so much to learn from them. And of course a huge platform like AltBalaji. There was absolutely no reason for me to not do it,” said Shefali.

Talking about her role and the series, she said: “It’s a story about Adi (Shreyas) and how he tricks his girlfriend (Shefali). She is a simple daddy’s girl who is in love with Adi.”

Get ready to witness the crazy, convoluted and insanely funny lives of the characters of ALT Balaji’s new series, “Baby Come Naa“.