An outsider in the industry, the star of Badhaai Ho, Ayushmann Khurranna has managed to enter the 50 Crore Club and that too primarily on the basis of interesting content that he picks film after film. Right from the days of Vicky Donor he has chosen to do offbeat big engaging films.

This is something that has been apparent with the kind of success that he has seen with Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Bareilly Ki Barfi and Shubh Mangal Savdhan. Of course he has seen films like Hawaizaada, Bewakoofiyaan and Meri Pyari Bindu not doing quite well in theatres. However no one can accuse him of repeating himself or doing something that everyone is doing.

This is now apparent with the success of Andhadhun which has emerged as a clean success at the Box Office. The Sriram Raghavan film had a twisted plotline and though a few (including me) wondered if the proceedings were eventually way too convenient with coincidences galore, a large segment of audiences gave it a thumbs up, something that eventually mattered. The film opened under the 3 crore mark and now has crossed 50 crore already, which is a great deal.

For Ayushmann it is now time to enjoy a double whammy in theatres (something that happened with him last year as well when he had Bareilly Ki Barfi and Shubh Mangal Savdhan arriving in quick succession). Audiences have started attribution ‘something different’ to films that feature Ayushmann Khurranna in lead and that’s something that would help his subsequent releases too. With Andhadhun as well as Badhaai Ho running simultaneously in theatres, it is time to say ‘Badhaai Ho’ to Ayushmann.