All’s Not Well In Pooja Gor & Boyfriend Raj Singh Arora’s 9-Year-Long Relationship?

Television and Bollywood actors Pooja Gor and Raj Singh Arora have been in a relationship since 9 years now. Both of them have been in a steady relationship from quite sometime now. But looks like there’s some trouble in their paradise.

The duo used to post pictures of each other on their social media handles but off late, they stopped doing so.

A source closed to them told Bombay Times that they did try to work things out but nothing helped. Though Raj has kept quiet about his relationship but Pooja spoke about it earlier. According to SpotboyE, Pooja was quoted saying, “It is normal to have rough time and fights among any relationship. But that does not mean we have broke up or parted ways. Yes, we have decided to stop posting too many pictures of us on social media because anything in excess is not good. Also me being honest about my relationship will not stop talking if something wrong will happen. I will request people to stop speculating. Right now I do not have any plans of getting married as I am too young and need to focus on my work.”

Well, we hope things get better for both of them.

