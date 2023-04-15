Makeup is widely used in glamour, and many celebrities have opted for beautification to alter their appearance forever. However, the popular actress Aishwariya Sakhuja thinks differently about beautification.

Aishwarya says, “ Actors need to act. Of course, it is a visual medium, but the focus should be more on acting and less on how we look”.

Aishwariya Sakhuja emphasises the importance of honing acting skills rather than just relying on physical appearance. According to her, good acting is what makes a performance memorable and impactful.

There are a few celebrities who embrace the ageing process. Aishwariya Sakhuja is one of those who admire the process. The actress says, “ I am not somebody who would get age-shamed easily or would get bothered by fine lines on my face. I believe it’s the most natural thing to happen, and we all have to go through it. But again, it’s subjective.”

Aishwariya further talks about how she will be comfortable with her wrinkles and grey hair, and how she believes that society needs to shift its attitudes towards ageing so that people can feel more confident and self-assured as they get older.

The actress believes that it is important to accept and celebrate the changes that come with getting older. It is great that Aishwariya Sakhuja is seen as a positive role model for people who are looking to embrace the ageing process and live their best lives at any age.

