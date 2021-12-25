Telugu’s superstar Nagarjuna, who hosted three seasons of ‘Bigg Boss Telugu’, recently concluded the fifth season of the reality show.

Advertisement

Now that the makers of ‘Bigg Boss‘ have announced the ‘OTT’ format of the show, Nagarjuna will host the first season as well.

Advertisement

It is reported that ‘Bigg Boss Telugu OTT 1’ will go on floors in February 2022. It is reported that nearly 18 contestants will start as inmates, to show their participation in the reality show.

24 hours of live feed for ‘Bigg Boss Telugu OTT1’ (Tentative title) will be telecasted on Disney Hotstar.

Reports also suggest that the makers are working on remodeling the ‘Bigg Boss Telugu 5‘ set, so as to accommodate it for the upcoming ‘Bigg Boss Telugu Live’.

On the other hand, the makers of ‘Bigg Boss Telugu Live’ or ‘Bigg Boss Telugu OTT 1’ are working on the casting for the reality show.

‘Bigg Boss Telugu 5’ had VJ Sunny win the title, while Shanmukh Jaswanth became the runner-up.

With the amplified craze around the reality show, the makers are planning on innovative games and campaigns so as to make the upcoming seasons more interesting, the sources report.

Must Read: Shefali Shah & Kirti Kulhari Come Together For Medical Drama Thriller ‘Human’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube