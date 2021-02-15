Actress Aditi Sharma, who is currently seen in the web series Crashh, says director Preeti Gupta helped her shoot the difficult molestation scene in the show. Aditi plays Kajal, one of the siblings who are separated in a car crash during childhood, in the series produced by Ekta Kapoor.

Advertisement

“The molestation scene was very difficult to shoot and I was really worried about it, but Preeti helped me throughout and because of her it became easy. She is the best and I had an amazing experience working with her. I cannot explain in words, I am so glad that I met her. She helped me and coached me so well,” Aditi tells IANS.

Advertisement

“She (Preeti) helped me in adding layers to my character,” adds Aditi.

“Whenever I called Preeti, she was there to explain everything to me. She understood Kajal so well, that she made me understand the character even better. I was not the only who went through the exhaustion and torture for the scene. She went along with me through the process, and she gave me a beautiful hug at the end,” shares Aditi Sharma.

What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments section down below. Stay Tuned to Koimoi for more updates on Aditi Sharma starrer Crashh.

Must Read: Sanjeeda Shaikh’s Estranged Husband Aamir Ali Shares First Glimpse Of ‘Ayra’ & She’s Cute Beyond Words – See Pic

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube