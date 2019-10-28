A Guru Randhawa & Nia Sharma Collab? THIS Dancing Video Will Make You Crave For It!

Jamai 2.0 actress Nia Sharma took the dance floor by a storm as she grooved with Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa.

A video on social media is doing the rounds, where Nia can be seen dancing with Randhawa on the hit number Suit suit karda.

In the clip, Nia looks stunning in a glitzy silver lehenga choli and Randhawa is seen in a creamy white kurta pyjama with a dark coloured Nehru jacket and an emboridered wrap.

Check out the video below:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Nia and Randhawa were at a Diwali bash. The celebrations were also attended by Mika Singh, Kanika Kapoor, Aditi Sharma and Kapil Sharma among many others.

Meawhile, Nia Sharma says she has personalised her clothes and accessories for the show “Jamai 2.0”.

While the show’s team had planned her look, they went through her Instagram profile and loved how she styled herself. They then took references from her social media and put together options from which Nia handpicked the styles she liked.

Nia will be seen sporting a lot of casual wear in the ZEE5 series.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!