“Tum Chup Baitho”: Rishi Kapoor To Journalist Making Noise During Diwali Celebrations! See Video

Rishi Kapoor is back in the limelight and the actor gains more and more respect with every step he takes. In a video, we can see the actor asking the media to maintain decorum and silence at Ekta Kapoor’s Diwali bash held last night.

Yesterday on the occasion of Diwali, Ekta Kapoor held celebrations at her place and present were various B’Town members including Krystle D’Souza, Mouni Roy, Rajkummar Rao, Karan Kundra, amongst others. The media members standing outside the event place were making a lot of noise, and that’s when the veteran actor came out and yelled at them, in concern of the neighbour’s getting disturbed.

In a video going viral on the internet, Rishi could be heard saying, “Shor mat machao, sab so rahe hai yaha pe. Humlog ko apni izzat rakhni hai, log nahi bolne chahiye ki film wale log itna dhamaal karte hai. Photo khicho, karo.. par shor mat machao.”

“Aapko har waqt mai dekh raha hu, chillate rehte ho… idhar dekho, udhar dekho. Please don’t do that,” he added.

However, the actor also went onto appreciating the media’s job as he said, “Inke bina hum nahi ji sakte, humare bina ye nahi ji sakte”

Check out the video below:

Meanwhile, Rishi also took to his Twitter to wish his fans and followers on the festive occasion.

“Diwali ki shubh kaamnayen sabhi ko! Happy Diwali!,” he tweeted.

The actor is quite active on social media and often posts funny memes. He got a bit disconnected from social media during his cancer treatment in New York.

