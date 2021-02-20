1962: The War In The Hills: Sumeet Vyas Felt Acting In A Play While Shooting, Here's Why

Sumeet Vyas felt like he was acting in a play while shooting for Mahesh Manjrekar’s upcoming web series, 1962: The War In The Hills. The reason, he explained, is because both Manjrekar and he come from a theatre background.

“I have always been a fan of Mahesh sir’s work and had hoped to do a project with him one day. With 1962: The War In the Hills, I finally got that opportunity,” Sumeet said.

“Since he too has a background in the theatre like me, I almost felt like I was acting in a play. For me there is nothing better than working with a theatre personality because I feel I can relate to them in the best way,” Sumeet Vyas added.

Sumeet Vyas essays a soldier in the C-Company battalion in the forthcoming war drama web series. His character is named Ramkumar Yadav.

Inspired by true events, 1962: The War In The Hills narrates how 125 Indian soldiers fought valiantly against 3,000 Chinese in a battle that changed the course of the 1962 Indo-China war.

The 10-episode war drama, written by Charudutt Acharya, features an ensemble cast that also includes Abhay Deol, Akash Thosar, Rohan Gandotra, Annup Sonii, Meiyang Chang, Mahie Gill, Rochelle Rao and Hemal Ingle in key roles apart from Sumeet Vyas.

The series streams on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Disney+ Hotstar Premium from February 26.

