If rumours doing the rounds in the industry are to be believed, the Hindi dubbing rights of director Lingusamy’s much-awaited action entertainer, ‘The Warriorr‘, starring Ram Pothineni in the lead, have been sold for a whopping amount. Sources close to the production unit say that the Hindi dubbing rights of the film have been sold for Rs 16 crore. However, it is unclear as to who has bought the rights. The unit, which is busy filming, just began a fresh schedule.

The Warriorr has triggered considerable interest for a number of reasons. Firstly, this bilingual will mark the debut of Ram Pothineni in Tamil. Next, it is the first time that Telugu actor Ram Pothineni will be working in a film being directed by Tamil director Lingusamy.

Only recently, the makers of The Warrior had released the first look poster and title of the film and it saw Ram Pothineni as a police officer on an important mission with a team of policemen. Sources say, ‘The Warrior’ will be an action treat for the audience.

The film has a stellar star cast with Krithi Shetty playing the heroine, Akshara Gowda in a key role and Aadhi Pinisetty as the antagonist. Devi Sri Prasad has been roped in to score music for ‘The Warriorr’, which is being produced on a big budget by Srinivasaa Chitturi for Srinivasaa Silver Screen.

