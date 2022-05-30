Kamal Haasan, who has been busy promoting ‘Vikram’, met his friend and fellow superstar Rajinikanth at his Chennai residence on Sunday.

‘Vikram’ starring Kamal Haasan, will be released in theatres worldwide on June 3.

On Sunday, director Lokesh Kanagaraj and R Mahendran were among the members of the ‘Vikram’ team who met the ‘Shivaji‘ actor. Rajinikanth had a hearty chat with the ‘Vikram’ team, as well as Kamal Haasan, and extended his warm wishes ahead of the film’s release, according to reports.

The photos from their meeting have gone viral on social media. The team appears to have met Rajinikanth in order to invite him to a special premiere of the highly-anticipated ‘Vikram’.

The action film ‘Vikram’ will be released in all South Indian languages as well as Hindi. The biggie, which also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil, is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, a young filmmaker.

Kamal Haasan is making a comeback on the silver screen after a gap of four years as he was busy “doing something important” for the people of Tamil Nadu.

It was in February 2018, Kamal formally launched his political party, Makkal Needhi Maiam, a regional party in the state of Tamil Nadu and union territory of Puducherry. The 67-year-old auteur was last seen on screen in ‘Vishwaroop II’ in the same year.

Talking to IANS about the four-year break, Kamal agreed that it has been long but it was for an important cause.

