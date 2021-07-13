Advertisement

South superstar Ilayathalapathy Vijay, who is called ‘Prince of Tamil cinema’ and ‘Megastar of Kollywood’, got fined Rs 1 lakh by the Madras High Court after the star filed an appeal of tax exemption for his imported Rolls-Royce Ghost. Scroll down to know more.

The south superstar is currently shooting for his upcoming film Beast in Chennai. Touted to be an action-thriller, the makers recently unveiled the poster as a gift for Vijay on the eve of his birthday. The film stars Pooja Hegde as the female lead.

As per India Today, Vijay had filed a written petition in 2012 seeking exemption of tax on his imported car, Rolls-Royce Ghost. The Master star wrote to Assistant Commissioner, Assessment Circle, Regional Transport Office and Motor Vehicle Inspector from Chennai and Tamil Nadu government from demanding or collecting ‘Entry Tax’ for his Rolls-Royce Ghost. The car was imported from England which is worth Rs 6.95-7.95 crore.

Justice SM Subramaniam rejected the superstar’s petition and directed him to deposit Rs 1 Lakh to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Covid-19 Public Relief Fund within two weeks. The court also asked Vijay to pay the tax due within the two-week period.

The judge further cited that Vijay has portrayed the role of champions of social justice in films but failed to pay entry tax. He further said how actors who enjoy large fan groups are perceived to be real heroes and some have gone on to become rulers of the state.

As quoted by News Minute, Justice SM Subramanian said, “People are under the impression that they are the real heroes. Thus, they are not expected to behave like reel heroes. Tax evasion is to be construed as an anti-national habit, attitude and mindset and unconstitutional. These actors are portraying themselves as champions to bring social justice to society. Their pictures are against corrupt activities in society. But, they are evading tax and acting in a manner, which is not in consonance with the provisions of the statutes.”

Ilayathalapathy Vijay owns an impressive collection of vintage cars that includes a BMW Mini Cooper, Audi A8 and Rolls-Royce Ghost. He was seen driving on the streets of Chennai in his swanky cars on several occasions.

