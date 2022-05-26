Famed for his role as Arjun Reddy, Vijay Deverakonda partied hard at Karan Johar’s birthday bash on Wednesday night.

The 50-year-old Bollywood writer, director, and producer had invited some of Hindi cinema’s biggest stars, with Vijay Deverakonda, the Telugu actor in attendance.

Despite the fact that he has yet to work on a major Hindi project, Vijay Deverakonda has a strong network in Mumbai, which he appears to have developed following the success of his film Arjun Reddy.

Vijay Deverakonda’s dazzling appearance at Bollywood’s most-awaited birthday bash is a classic example of his chemistry with the Mumbai film industry. For more than two years, Mumbai has felt like his second home, as he worked on his much-anticipated film Liger.

In his glowing black suit, the Geetha Govindam actor dazzled the photographer at Karan‘s birthday party. After completing the first schedule of ‘Kushi’ starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the actor was seen in his ‘Kushi’ look, having recently flown to Mumbai from Kashmir.

Puri Jagannadh, the director of Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday starrer Liger and producer Charmme Kaur were also present at the event.

