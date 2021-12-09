Vijay Beats Suriya With Master & Beast Overtaking Jai Bhim To Be The Most Tweeted-About Movies Of 2021 In India

Even though 2021 was a gloomy year due to the coronavirus pandemic, films that were released on OTT and in theatres gave much-needed respite for the audiences. South Indian movies, especially Tamil films like Vijay’s Master, Beast and Suriya’s Jai Bhim, make a clean sweep of the most-tweeted-about movies of 2021 in India.

Advertisement

South superstar Suriya’s film Jai Bhim is one of the few films that has managed to receive acclamation from critics and audiences alike. The film has been hailed for its story, performances, emotional weight, direction and social message. It also became one of the most Tweeted-about movies of the year.

Advertisement

As per The Hindu report, Vijay’s Master, which was released earlier this year during the harvest festival of Pongal, and his upcoming film Beast overtakes Jai Bhim in terms of the most-tweeted-about movies of 2021 in India. Fans took to Twitter and expressed their love for the actor’s action-packed performance and the movie’s music after the film was released.

Apart from Vijay’s Master and Suriya’s Jai Bhim, another film that made it to the list is Ajith Kumar starrer Valimai. Fans enjoyed the movie’s promo release and continued to talk about the developments around its making throughout the year. Not just that they even demanded a Hindi version of the film, booking it a spot as one of the most talked-about movies of the year.

Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab, which was a Telugu remake of the Hindi movie Pink, seemed to have found a special place in the hearts of Telugu cinema lovers. They also spoke about it on Twitter. Fans Tweeted about the thought-provoking storyline and compelling performances, making it one of the most Tweeted-about movies of the year.

Previously we revealed that Jai Bhim became the most searched Indian film on Google. The film even beat Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi and Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

So what do you think about Master overtaking Jai Bhim on the most Tweeted-about movies of the year? let us know in the comments.

Must Read: RadheShyam: Prabhas & Pooja Hegde Redefine Love In Film’s Latest Song ‘Soch Liya’ – Out Now!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube