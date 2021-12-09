As Raveena Tandon is all set to make her digital debut with Netflix upcoming series Aranyak, we hear she is also busy with another project. Before you start wondering what, let us tell you it’s not anything new but her upcoming multi-lingual film, KGF Chapter 2. As per reports, amidst promoting her series, the actress has sneaked off to Hyderabad to work some more on her character, Ramika Sen.

Advertisement

Reports doing the round state that this detour is in order for some additional shooting of the eagerly-anticipated Yash-Sanjay Dutt starrer. Even sources close to the film revealed seeing her on the film’s sets in Hyderabad on Wednesday was a surprise.

Advertisement

As reported by Bollywood Hungama, a source close to KGF Chapter 2 opened up about Raveena Tandon returning to sets. The insider said, “Raveena’s role of a powerful politician has shaped up really well. The producers asked her to fly to Hyderabad for some more shooting, which she took time off from the promotion of Aranyak to do, because they are powerful scenes.”

Raveena Tandon aka Ramika Sen is not the only star who has returned to KGF Chapter 2 in recent times. A couple of days ago, Sanjay Dutt took to social media and revealed he is back on sets as Adheera. While he isn’t there shooting anything additional, Dutt was seen dubbing for his role in the much-anticipated film. Sharing a pic doing the same, he captioned it, “Adheera is back in action! The dubbing sessions are done for #KGFChapter2 and is on its way to theaters near you on 14th April 2022!”

Written and directed by Prashanth Neel, KGF Chapter 2 stars Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on 14 April 2022 in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates.

Must Read: Pushpa: Rohit Shetty Is Super Impressed With Allu Arjun Starrer’s Trailer, “Yeh Fire Hai Fire”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube