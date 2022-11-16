Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu is going great guns in securing big deals before its release. Despite clashes, the film is expected to get a grand release and distributors are happily shedding a big amount in bagging theatrical rights. Now, the latest we hear is about the film’s total pre-release theatrical business. Keep reading to know more.

Vijay was last seen in Beast. Even though the film was declared as a commercial failure, it did a worldwide business of over 200 crores. Remember, such a collection came despite poor reviews and a clash with a monster like KGF Chapter 2. Seeing this craze and stardom of the Bigil actor, his upcoming film has got good deals.

As per the report on TrackTollywood.com, the pre-release theatrical business of Varisu stands at 139 crores. Theatrical rights in Tamil Nadu have been sold at 70 crores. In Karnataka and Kerala, the film has garnered 7.5 and 6.5 crores respectively. Rights in the Telugu states have been valued at 20 crores. Overseas rights have been valued at 35 crores. So, the breakeven stands at 139 crores.

Meanwhile, the Telugu Film Producer’s Council recently released a statement objecting to Varisu’s release in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana during Sankranthi 2023. It mentioned that producer Dil Raju himself agreed in 2019 that original Telugu films should be given a free window and not dubbed films during Sankranthi and Dussehra.

Through this statement, the council requested exhibitors in Telugu states to give preference to original Telugu films during the aforementioned festivals. As per the statement, it’s clear that the council wants theatre owners to keep Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya and Balakrishna’s Veera Simha Reddy as their first priority.

