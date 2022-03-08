Actor Nithiin, who is all set to entertain with an entertaining, mass movie titled Macherla Niyojakavargam, is to jive with the noted Bollywood actress.

Now, according to the latest report, Bollywood bombshell Urvashi has been roped in for Macherla Niyojakavargam which has Nithiin as the leading man.

Despite no confirmation regarding the same, it is reported that Urvashi Rautela will jive for a special song in the upcoming political drama.

The makers are apparently preparing to make an official confirmation on roping Urvashi Rautela.

Billed to be a political drama, Macherla Niyojakavargam is helmed by MS Raja Shekhar Reddy and has the music composed by Mahathi Swara Sagar.

The Cinematography department is handled by Prasad Murella and editing is by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao.

The film Macherla Niyojakavargam is produced by Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy under the banner of Sreshth Movies.

Macherla Niyojakavargam has ‘Uppena’ fame Krithi Shetty as the female lead, and will hit the screens on April 29, 2022.

