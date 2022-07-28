The title of well known Tamil film director Thankar Bachan’s upcoming film has been changed to ‘Karumegangal Kalaiginrana’.

Advertisement

Initially, the film, which went on the floors in Kumbakonam on July 25, had been called, ‘Karumegangal Yaen Kalaiginrana?’

Advertisement

The film has been garnering attention for two reasons. Firstly, it will feature four well known Tamil film directors — Bharthirajaa, Gautham Menon, S A Chandrasekar and R V Udhayakumar — acting side by side.