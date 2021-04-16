A piece of bad news is coming in from the Tamil industry. The famous actor Vivek has been hospitalised after suffering a cardiac arrest. According to the reports, the actor is in a critical condition and is being monitored by a team of doctors very carefully.

After complaining about chest pain, his wife and daughter rushed the actor to SIMS Hospital at Vadapalani. A source in the hospital has confirmed that the actor is in critical condition. Keep scrolling further to get all the details.

According to reports in The News Minute, Vivek is currently being monitored by a team of doctors at the private hospital and has been placed on the ECMO machine, which pumps and oxygenates blood outside the body.

According to sources, Vivek had fainted at home, and his wife and daughter rushed him to the hospital. The 59-year-old actor had just received a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday, which raised a lot of questions in the minds of the family. However, the hospital told TNM that no links between cardiac arrest and the vaccine had been established.

Soon after the vaccination, the actor spoke to the media, urging all those who are eligible to take the dose. “The public safety measures to keep ourselves safe (from coronavirus) is wearing masks, washing hands and maintaining adequate physical distancing. The medical way to protect ourselves is this vaccine. You might be taking Siddha medicines, Ayurvedic medicines, Vitamin-C, Zinc tablets etc. This is all fine. But these are added measures. The vaccine is the only thing that can save your life. If you ask me if people who are vaccinated don’t get COVID-19, it is not like that. Even if COVID-19 hits you, there won’t be death.”

Vivek, who maintains an active Twitter profile, also thanked doctors and staff at Omandurar Hospital in Chennai, where he received his vaccine dose. Check out the tweet below:

Well, we really pray for his speedy recovery! Get Well soon Vivek.

