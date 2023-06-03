Telugu superstars Chiranjeevi and Junior NTR have expressed condolences over the Odisha train tragedy in which at least 233 persons died and 900 injured.

Chiranjeevi stated: “Utterly shocked at the tragic Coromandel express accident in Orissa and the huge loss of lives! My heart goes out to the bereaved families.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I understand there is an urgent demand for blood units to save lives. Appeal to all our fans and good samaritans in the nearby areas to extend all possible assistance for donating life saving blood units.”

Junior NTR stated: “Heartfelt condolences to the families and their loved ones affected by the tragic train accident.”

“My thoughts are with each and every person affected by this devastating incident. May strength and support surround them during this difficult time,” the RRR star added.

Utterly shocked at the tragic Coromandel express accident in Orissa and the huge loss of lives! My heart goes out to the bereaved families.

I understand there is an urgent demand for blood units to save lives. Appeal to all our fans and good samaritans in the nearby areas to… — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) June 3, 2023

Heartfelt condolences to the families and their loved ones affected by the tragic train accident. My thoughts are with each and every person affected by this devastating incident. May strength and support surround them during this difficult time. — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) June 3, 2023

The Tragic accident has been mourned by the Prime Minister of India and many others. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Project K: Rana Daggubati Feels Prabhas & Deepika Padukone’s Magnum Opus Will Leave Behind SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali & RRR When It Comes To Breaking Boundaries

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News