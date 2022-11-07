Actress Swarnamalya, who is best known for her roles in Tamil superhit films like director Mani Ratnam‘s ‘Alaipayuthey’ and director Radha Mohan’s ‘Mozhi’, says she is looking to be kind to herself.

Taking to Instagram to pen her thoughts, Swarnamalya, who is also a seasoned classical dancer, wrote, “Being kind to one’s own self. I was born in an era where self-love was not appreciated. But I grew into an era where ‘the self’ is at the centre of life.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

She also spoke about battling an injury that has taken a toll on her, “Old habits die hard. So for me, showing self-love is always an effort. But, as I’m battling an injury that has emotionally and physically drained me- I am taking a renewed look at my ability for self-love.”

The Tamil actress further mentioned, “I still don’t know how, quite frankly, but I have lovely people around me to show me how. As they say, happiness doubles when shared and pain halves. I will start there.”

“I hope those of you out there who also struggle with self love can find a small way to smile for yourself today,” she concluded.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Swarnamalya Ganesh (@swarnamalyag)

Swarnamalya enjoys a huge fan following for her stellar performances in movies and tv shows namely Alaipayuthey, Azhagu Nilayam, Mozhi, Inga Enna Solluthu, Kalakka Povadhu Yaaru Part 2, Weekend with Stars (talk show), Nimmathi Ungal Choice and more. She was also nominated for the Vijay Award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in Mozhi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates

Must Read: Allu Arjun’s Pushpa Is All Set To Create Rampage At The Russian Box Office! Here’s All You Need To Know

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram