Soorarai Pottru, written and directed by Sudha Kongara, has set a world record. The Tamil drama, starring Suriya, Paresh Rawal and Aparna Balamurali alongside Urvashi, Mohan Babu and Karunas, has become the third highest-rated film on IMDb. The film currently rates 9.1 on the site.

Released on November 12, 2020, the film is a fictionalised account of the life of retired Army Captain G. R. Gopinath – the founder of the low-cost airline Air Deccan. The film follows Nedumaaran Rajangam, aka Maara (Suriya), on his journey to achieve his goals.

With a 9.1 IMDb rating, Suriya starrer Soorarai Pottru is the third place after The Shawshank Redemption (1994) and The Godfather (1972). The films have a 9.3 and 9.2 IMDb rating, respectively.

Soorarai Pottru has been setting records ever since its release. The film was selected out of ten Indian films to be screened under the Best Foreign Film category at the 78th Golden Globe Awards. It was even part of the 93rd Academy Awards (Oscars 2021) by being India’s nomination for several categories, including Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Director, Best Original Score and more.

The film also entered the Panorama Section of the Shanghai International Film Festival. It was also screened at the Chennai International Film Festival.

Conceptualised and written by Sudha Kongara, Soorarai Pottru was produced by Suriya’s 2D Entertainment and Guneet Monga’s Sikhya Entertainment. It features music composed by G. V. Prakash Kumar, with cinematography by Niketh Bommireddy and editing by Sathish Suriya.

