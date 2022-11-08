Siddharth Pens An Adorable Birthday Wish For Kamal Haasan: "My Guru From A Distance..."

Actor Siddharth, who considers director Mani Ratnam and actor Kamal Haasan his gurus, has penned an adorable birthday wish for the Ulaganayagan, who turned 68 on Monday.

Posting a picture of himself with Kamal Haasan on Instagram, Siddharth wrote, “My favourite actor since I was a baby.”

Siddharth also shared the privilege that took 20 years for him to earn, “My guru from a distance my whole working life. It has taken me 20 years as an actor to finally earn the privilege of calling you my co-actor, my Indian forever!”

Siddharth added, “Thank you for everything Kamal sir. Hopefully, I will earn more of your love, kindness, wisdom and guidance as your follower this coming year. Happy Birthday Greatest!

“P.S – my teachers Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan are coming back together. As a student, this is an all time high for me! Can’t wait to see what the OG dreamers of Tamil Cinema create for the world to marvel at,” Siddharth added.

