Actress Shruti Haasan has been roped in as Indian Brand Ambassador of the World Wide Fund for Nature — India (WWF India). On World Zoonoses Day on Tuesday, the actress emphasised the importance of the well-being of the planet.

Advertisement

“Environment conservation is the single most important thing that should be in our minds. Our well-being is connected intrinsically to the well-being of our planet. I am honoured and privileged to be able to use my voice in a positive way for a cause that is so important.

Advertisement

“I am glad to be associated with WWF India as Brand Ambassador and the remarkable work that has been done diligently and persistently in raising awareness on conservation over the decades,” said Shruti Haasan.