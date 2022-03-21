Actress Shriya Saran, who has delivered several hits as a heroine in Tamil and Telugu, has penned a beautiful, heartfelt post on Instagram to her husband Andrei Koscheev on the occasion of their wedding anniversary.

Posting a picture of their wedding, Shriya, who, at one point in time was one of the top actresses, said, “Happy anniversary Andrei Koscheev. Grateful for the love and laughter we have enjoyed.

Shriya Saran’s post further read, “May we always keep growing, exploring, learning, travelling, giving love, receiving love, spreading happiness, always be wonderful friends and lovers.I will be always grateful for my chance meeting with you. ( Thanks to Dhruti Dave )we are so blessed.

“I pray that we keep receiving God’s blessings. That we are always surrounded by family and friends. That we keep making memories we can cherish. That we are always each other’s support system.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shriya Saran (@shriya_saran1109)

Shriya Saran will next be seen in director Chandru’s upcoming action entertainer, ‘Kabzaa’, featuring Kannada star Upendra in the lead.

Shriya plays the character of Madhumathi in the Kannada film, which will have Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep playing a pivotal role. Sudeep plays an interesting character called Bharagava Bakshi in the film, which is expected to release in seven languages.

