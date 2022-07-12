Shirley Setia is a singer and actor from New Zealand who made her acting debut in the 2020 Hindi film ‘Maska’, which was released on Netflix, has stated that she has been a huge fan of ‘Pushpa’ star Allu Arjun.

Because of his last film, ‘Pushpa: The Rise‘, directed by Sukumar, Allu Arjun has become a pan-India celebrity. Several Bollywood celebrities have lauded the film and Allu’s performance. Shirley Setia, a singer, and actress from Bollywood was recently added to this list.

Furthermore, the actress, during her Question & Answer session on her social media sites, tweeted, “What Charisma!”, referring to Allu Arjun.

“I am a huge fan of Allu Arjun, sir”, Shirley Setia wrote, and this has become quite a sensation, as it was unexpected for Shirley to open up about her love for Telugu superstar Allu Arjun. The actress also mentioned that she has recently begun viewing more south films.

Shirley Setia marked her big-screen debut with ‘Nikamma’, while ‘Krishna Vrinda Vihari’ marks her Telugu cinema debut, opposite Naga Shaurya.

