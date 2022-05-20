Sarkaru Vaari Paata, a commercial entertainer starring Mahesh Babu, has successfully completed its first week with record-breaking collections from all centres.

Even after six days in theatres, Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which also stars Keerthy Suresh, Subbaraju, Samuthirakani, Tanikella Bharani and others, refuses to slow down in the terms of box office receipts.

The Parasuram Petla’s directorial’s worldwide gross is 171 crores in the first six days of release, according to the makers of the film, making it the highest-grossing first-week film in Tollywood history.

According to reports, Sarkaru Vaari Paata distributors and producers have also decided to slash ticket prices starting Thursday in the Telugu states.

Of the global gross of 171 crores, Andhra Pradesh-Telangana accounted for 132 crores, Karnataka and the rest of India 13.3 crore, while overseas gross was 25.7 crore.

