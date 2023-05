Veteran actor Sarath Babu’s family denied rumours of his demise on Thursday and clarified that his condition is stable.

The actor remained hospitalised in Hyderabad for two weeks.

As the rumours of his death flooded social media, his brother Ayush Tejas clarified that there was no truth in it. He appealed to the actor’s fans not to believe the rumours.

According to him, Sarath Babu’s condition was better on Wednesday.

The doctors told the family that it would take some days for Babu to recover fully.

Tejas thanked those praying for the actor’s early recovery.

The rumours of Babu’s demise have spread on social media since Wednesday evening. Actor Kamal Haasan was among those who fell for the hoax. He expressed his condolences but later deleted the tweet.

The 71-year-old is under treatment at AIG Hospital for age-related ailments. He was brought to Hyderabad from Bengaluru on April 20 and was admitted to AIG.

Sarath Babu is reported to be under treatment for multi-organ damage. According to sources, Babu suffered from sepsis, which impacted the functioning of the kidneys, lungs, liver and other organs.

