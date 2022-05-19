



Advertisement

Kannada actress Samyukta Hegde’s bikini poses in Dubai have gone viral on social media. Traditional Kannada audiences who are not exposed to such a glamorous presentation have gone crazy about her clicks.

Advertisement

“Not sure if I was beating the heat or raising temperature!” Samyukta captioned her hot photograph. Samyukta made her debut with super hit ‘Kirik Party‘ movie opposite Rakshit Shetty.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samyuktha Hegde (@samyuktha_hegde)

She had won Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress in Kannada for the movie. She had made her debut in Tamil language with ‘Comali’ along with Jayaram Ravi and Kajal Agarwal.

Samyukta Hedge had also participated in reality shows ‘MTV Roadies’, ‘MTV Splitsvilla’ and ‘Big Boss Kannada’. She was runner up on ‘MTV Splitsvilla’.

Must Read: Cannes 2022 Day 2: Hina Khan Looks Red Hot, Pooja Hegde Opts For Feathers, Tamannaah Bhatia Shines In Black – India Is Game On!

Be a part of our community to get the latest Tamil cinema news, Telugu film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube