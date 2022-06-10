Salman Khan is making headlines day after day, after getting offers of movies from various directors and filmmakers. The actor has made a huge impact in his career as an actor and continues to surprise his fans with his directing, singing and dancing skills as well. While the actor is soon to make appearances in many big-time movies, it has been reported that the actor will feature in Pawan Kalyan starrer Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh in a special cameo.

Advertisement

Bollywood’s bhaijaan Salman is also set to appear alongside the icon Chiranjeevi in Godfather. The movie will be directed by Mohan Raja.

Advertisement

Coming back to the topic, recently Harish Shankar who is directing the movie Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh, addressed fans on social media by revealing the truth. Rubbishing the rumoured reports of Salman Khan being in the movie with Pawan Kalyan, Shankar explained that the reports are fake and to have a word with him next time before publishing something like this. He wrote on Twitter, “Not true Sir … am all the time available pls have a word with me before u post something !!”.

Not true Sir @Telugu360 … am all the time available pls have a word with me before u post something !! https://t.co/hHWoBzRwy0 — Harish Shankar .S (@harish2you) June 9, 2022

For the unversed, this rumour was started when Harish Shankar had shared some pics of Salman Khan when he had met with him. Soon after the images hit the social media, rumours started circulating that Salman was offered a role in Pawan Kalyan’s movie and that he even agreed to it.

Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan was last seen in Bheemla Nayak, which was an action drama directed by Saagar K Chandra. The movie came out on 25th February 2022 and starred Pawan alongside Rana Daggubati, Samyuktha Menon, Ramachandra Raju and many more.

On the other hand, Salman Khan has a lot of movies and appearances booked in his name. The actor will be making a cameo in Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha. The movie is to come out on 11th August 2022. Apart from that Salman will have a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming project Pathaan. The movie is scheduled to arrive on 25th January 2023. The actor will continue his Tiger franchise with Tiger 3 which will be directed by Maneesh Sharma and will star alongside Emraan Hashmi and Katrina Kaif.

For more such amazing updates, make sure to follow Koimoi!

Must Read: Prabhas’ To-Be Wife Is Already Finalised As The Baahubali Star Is All Set To Get Married This Year, Claims His Uncle!

Be a part of our community to get the latest Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram