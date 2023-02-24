The Prabhas-starrer ‘Salaar’, which is being helmed by Prashant Neel of ‘KGF’ fame, is moving according to schedule.

Giving an update on the progress of the movie, the makers, Hombale Films, have announced it’s a wrap for Shruti Haasan’s character Aadya.

Senior actor Kamal Haasan’s daughter Shruti Haasan has been busy down south. Her last two movies in Telugu, ‘Veera Simha Reddy’ and ‘Waltair Veerayya’, had a decent run at the box office. In these two films, Shruti had been paired with Tollywood top stars Balakrishna and Chiranjeevi, respectively.

Set to release on September 28 this year, ‘Salaar’ is one of the most anticipated films of 2023 coming from Hombale Films, the production house behind the ‘KGF’ series and ‘Kantara’. It also marks a collaboration between ‘Baahubali’ Prabhas and Prashanth Neel.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shruti Haasan (@shrutzhaasan)

Sharing the photo on her Instagram, Shruti Haasan captioned it, “AND it’s a wrap on SALAAR for me Thankyou Prashant sir for making me your aadya.. you are exceptional ..Thankyou @actorprabhas for being beyond wonderful the absolute darling and @bhuvanphotography for just being so kind and being you.”

“@hombalefilms it was lovely working on this special film with ALL of the team that was filled with positivity and truly felt like family by the end of it so grateful #seeyouatthemovies,” read Shruti Haasan’s post further.

