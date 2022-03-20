South movies have lately begun witnessing huge events to create massive buzz. We witnessed the Radhe Shyam team launch their trailer in Hyderabad amid the pandemic and KGF: Chapter 2 will be taking the same route in Bangalore. Amidst it all, RRR pre-release event happened yesterday and went wrong in a devastating manner. Scroll below for details.

Advertisement

To begin with, the event was planned in Agalagurki village in Chikkaballapur in 60-80 acre land on Saturday evening. SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR, Ram Charan were present at the event. They paid a tribute to Puneetth Rajkumar and also spoke about their upcoming period drama, RRR.

Advertisement

As per a report by Filmibeat, the RRR pre-release event was scheduled to begin at 6 PM. Owing to the same, the fans underwent all kinds of obstacles including the scorching heat, dust and clashes due to large footfalls to be a part of SS Rajamouli directorial. However, nothing began on time.

The angry fans then ended up throwing slippers and their bottles when the anchors Suma and Anushri graced the stage after much delay. Some of the crowd members even ended up throwing slippers at the police, due to which the situation got out of control.

Police had to resort to lathi-charge in order to get control of the situation. Several people were injured as they crashed into gates. Good thing is that despite all the issues, RRR event still commenced and took place successfully.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, State Health Minister Sudhakar and Kannada actor Shivaraj Kumar were also present at the event.

Meanwhile, RRR will witness its grand release on March 25. The film also stars Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles.

Must Read: The Kashmir Files Box Office: Vivek Agnihotri Makes Smashing Entry In Directors’ Power Index, Jumps 34 Places Up In Just 2 Days

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube