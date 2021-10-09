Advertisement

Filmmaker Ravi K. Chandran says one of the real challenges he had to face for his film ‘Bhramam’, was getting the nuances correct and to impress the movie watchers.

Chandran shared: “The real challenge was to impress the Malayalam media and movie watchers, particularly the hardcore fans of the original. Since it was a remake and that too of a very well crafted film the comparisons were always going to be there.”

Ravi K. Chandran added: “The people who haven’t watched the original movie are full of praises and that makes one feel happy. But what makes me happiest is that those who have watched the original and have now watched our film (Bhramam) like the subtle changes and appreciate the adaptation. That is the icing on the cake”

‘Bhramam’ is the Malayalam remake of Hindi film ‘Andhadhun‘. It dwells on the dualities of a pianist who pretends to be blind, essayed by Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Ravi K. Chandran added: “Real challenge included getting the nuances correct and to present the content in such a way that the Malayalam audiences with their sensibilities would receive it in the way it was supposed to and it’s evident with the praises we are getting that we were successful in doing our job and that is gratifying.”

“A lot of the credit goes to Sarat, the dialogues and the writing by him are so smart and the funny bits that are there in the movie have been crafted perfectly.”

‘Bhramam’ also stars Unni Mukundan, Sudheer Karamana, Mamtha Mohandas and Raashi. It released on October 7 on Amazon Prime Video.

