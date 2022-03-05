Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer Radhe Shyam is one of the much-awaited films of the years. Fans of the Telugu star have been waiting with bated breath for a long time now due to the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent delays. The film is finally hitting the big screens on 11th March 2022.

The Radha Krishna Kumar directorial which is a period romantic film, will be released in various languages like Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. Excitement among the fans is all-time high now as the release date is close by. Amidst this excitement, the first review is out and fans are going berzerk.

Umair Sandhu, who is a Member of the Overseas Censor Board, reportedly watched Radhe Shyam and shared his review on Twitter. In his review, he hailed Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer claiming that the film deals with a unique subject.

He wrote, “Done First Half of #RadheShyam! Outstanding VFX used in the movie. #Prabhas & #PoojaHegde chemistry is Electrifying ? ! Mystery continues in #RadheShyam. What a unique subject.” Take a look at the tweet below:

Umair Sandhu did not stop there. He went on praise Prabhas’ performance in the film in a follow-up tweet. He wrote, “Done with Overseas Censor Screening of #RadheShyam. Nobody can beat the Class & Style of #Prabhas in India ! He has Sexiest Swag in #RadheShyam ! Totally LOVED & LOVED his performance & wardrobes.”

Following the success of Baahubali, Prabhas turned into a Pan-India star. His fan following is ever-increasing. Even after his recent film, Saaho failed to make a mark at the Box office, his popularity did not die down. He will be also seen in movies like Salaar, Adipurush, Project K, and Spirit. Meanwhile, Pooja Hegde has Beast, Cirkus, Acharya, and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali lined up.

