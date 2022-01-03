If there’s one film that’s making headlines ever since its release is Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa. The film is doing incredibly well at the box office and shattering records every day. Now according to the latest reports, the film is all set to release on the OTT platform ‘Amazon Prime Video’ on this date. Scroll below to find out more.

Directed by Sukumar Pushpa: The Rise is the first chapter of the franchise and is winning the hearts of fans all over the world.

Pushpa starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna released on December 17th, 2021, and ever since the release of the film, it has been doing really well at the box office. Not just the South film industry, the film is doing good at the Hindi box office too.

Now, as per the latest report by Tollywood.net, Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa is all set to release on the OTT platform. And yes, it’s sooner than you might have thought.

It’s releasing on Amazon Prime Video India on January 7th, 2022. Isn’t that great news? Well, this news surely made our day and will also please all the Allu and Rashmika fans all across the globe.

The script of chapter two of the film is ready and director Sukumar revealed that they’ll begin with the shooting of the same from February this year. Talking to Pinkvilla about the same, the director said, “Pushpa: The Rule is mainly about giving a conclusion, a closure to Pushpa’s life. It’s about the conflict between Pushpa and Shekhawat. When I completed the entire script, I felt that Pushpa 2 has a very interesting drama. I promise, I won’t disappoint and I hope the audience enjoys the sequel too.”

What are your thoughts on Pushpa: The Rise releasing on Amazon Prime Video? Tell us in the comments below.

